Trump supporters gather a march on the day of the approval of the election results

Supporters of the current US President Donald Trump intend to organize a march in the country’s capital on January 6, when Congress will approve the electoral vote results.

Their call was retweeted on Friday by Trump himself.

“The Democrats are making plans to disenfranchise and nullify the Republican vote. The American people can stop it. Together with President Trump, we will do everything necessary to guarantee the integrity of these elections for the benefit of the country,” the organizers said on their website.

On December 30, Trump wrote on Twitter without explanation: “January sixth, see you in Washington.”