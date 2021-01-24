Trump sought the appeal of the US Department of Justice to the Supreme Court to overturn the election results

According to the publication, the Republicans “put pressure” on this department, but the officials appointed by him “fought back.”

Republican Donald Trump, in the last weeks of his tenure as head of the US administration, sought from the US Department of Justice to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election. This is stated in an article published in The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication sources, Trump “exerted pressure” on the specified department, but the officials appointed by him “fought back.” They “refused to file a lawsuit in the US Supreme Court, which they considered groundless,” the article says.

According to the newspaper, Trump insisted that the claim to invalidate the victory in the presidential election of Democrat Joseph Biden should be filed on behalf of the US administration. His personal lawyer developed this plan; he also drew up a draft version of the document.

The publication claims that Trump expected to resort to these measures, particularly because in December 2020, the US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. That would undo Biden’s victory. The Supreme Court found that Texas failed to legally justify its interest in how voting is organized in other states.