Trump signed the budget for 2021

US President Donald Trump has signed a budget for 2021 that includes a $ 900 billion economic aid package in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said.

The President signed the bill in its original form, providing a payment of $ 600 per person, instead of the previously requested Trump 2 thousand dollars. The economic aid package is included in the 1.4-trillion-dollar budget, which ensures the government’s work until September 2021. It is assumed that by agreeing to sign the document, Trump ensured the continuation of negotiations on additional economic assistance.

 

