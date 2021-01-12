Trump signed a decree on low-power nuclear reactors in the defense and space spheres

The document notes that mobile nuclear reactors have been used for a long time by the US armed forces to create nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines.

Acting US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order on the use of low-power nuclear reactors in the field of defense and space exploration. This was reported by the press service of the White House.

The document notes that mobile nuclear reactors have been used for a long time by the US armed forces to create nuclear aircraft carriers and submarines. “At the direction of President Trump, the Ministry of Defense will develop and implement a plan to demonstrate energy flexibility and cost-effectiveness of low-power nuclear reactors at a military facility inside the country, as well as test a mobile low – power nuclear reactor, which for the first time in the last half-century will be used not to propel ships, but for a different task,” the press service emphasizes, without giving additional details of this experiment.

Also, low-power nuclear reactors are planned to be used in “the study of the Moon, Mars and other [space] objects.” “Nuclear power sources are necessary for deep space exploration, where the use of solar energy is not practical,” the document says.