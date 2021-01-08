Trump says he won’t attend Biden’s inauguration

According to a Reuters news agency source, the current president intends to go to the state of Florida to his Mar-a-Lago estate before the ceremony.

The current US president, Republican Donald Trump, will not participate in the inauguration ceremony of the elected head of state, Democrat Joseph Biden, on January 20.

“To everyone who asked: I’m not going to be at the inauguration on January 20,” Trump said in a message posted on Twitter on Friday.

According to a Reuters news agency source, the current president intends to go to the state of Florida to his Mar-a-Lago estate before the ceremony.

This is the third entry of the White House head in the social network after removing the 12-hour lock from his account.