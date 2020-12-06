Trump said the US has “hypersonic and hydrosonic” weapons

US President Donald Trump said that the US has “the most modern weapons,” particularly “hypersonic and hydrosonic,” reports the C-Span TV channel.

The American leader did not give any additional explanations in this regard.

“Now we have the greatest, most modern armed forces in the entire history of the country. Brand new fighters brand new bombers, brand new missiles, hypersonic missiles. We have hypersonic and hydrosonic. Do you know what hydrosonic is? Water,” Trump said in a speech to his supporters in Georgia.

Earlier, the 45th President of the United States has already stated that the United States has “hydrosonic” weapons. Local media, in turn, noted that this is how he calls hypersonic missiles.