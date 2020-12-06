Trump said that the Democrats would lead the country to communism

US President Donald Trump expressed the opinion that the Democrats if they get a majority in the Senate will lead the country to communism.

“The voters of Georgia will determine whether our children will live under socialism or in a free country,” Trump said, speaking to supporters in Georgia.

“These people want to switch to a Communist form of government,” Trump added, referring to the Democrats.

Who will get control of the US Congress’s upper house will be decided during the second round of Senate elections in two districts of Georgia on January 5. If the Democrats win a majority, they will be able to implement ambitious policy measures by controlling the White House and the House of Representatives. On the contrary, if Republicans retain control of the Senate, they will largely block the initiatives of Democrats in the Joe Biden presidency.