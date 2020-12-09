Trump said that the data available to him indicate that he won the election

The head of state is sure that he received hundreds of thousands of legitimate votes more than his rival.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that the data available to him on the presidential election results show that his defeat was impossible.

“We will soon find out what courage and saving our country means. I received hundreds of thousands more legitimate votes than my opponent in all the swing States. All the data after the election says that my loss was impossible only if [the results] were not corrected,” the American leader said on Twitter.

Trump does not admit defeat and declares his intention to apply to the courts to demand a recount of votes because, in his opinion, there were numerous violations on the part of the Democrats in the election.

Justice Secretary William Barr said earlier that checks conducted by his Department in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of investigation have not yet revealed large-scale fraud in the past election. The election headquarters of Trump hastened to question the authenticity of the head of the Ministry of Justice’s words, emphasizing that the checks as such were not carried out.