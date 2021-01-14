Trump said he would try to stop wars

US President Donald Trump has said he will always be committed to an environment of endless wars.

“The presence of the US armed forces in Afghanistan is at its lowest level in 19 years. Similarly, Iraq and Syria are at their lowest point in years. I will always strive to stop endless wars,” Trump said in a written statement released by the White House.

Trump says he has restored the US armed forces. “It has been a great honor to rebuild our armed forces and keep our brave men and women in uniform. 2.5 trillion dollars have been invested, including in beautiful new equipment produced in the United States,” the text says.