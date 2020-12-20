The current US president, Donald Trump, said that, contrary to some media outlets’ claims, China, not Russia, maybe behind the hacker attack on US government agencies.

According to him, the scale of the cyberattack is significantly exaggerated “in the fake media.” As Trump wrote on Twitter, he received all the information about the incident, and now “everything is under control.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia — this is the first chant, as soon as anything happens, as the mainstreaming media, mainly for financial reasons, are afraid to discuss the possibility that it could be China (it could!),” the recording says.

Trump also suggested that “ridiculous” voting machines could have been hacked during the presidential election.