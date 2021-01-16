Trump requested data on Republicans who supported his impeachment

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, asked political advisers for information about ten Republican congressmen who voted to impeach him, the Wall Street Journal newspaper writes, citing informed sources.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, Trump, who initially feared that more Republicans would go to the side of the Democrats, wanted to know “whether he ever did anything” for those party members who supported his impeachment.

According to the newspaper, “the president is increasingly concerned about defections against him in his own party.” In recent days, he has been contacting Republican congressmen to advise on which lawyers to hire to defend the impeachment case. According to the WSJ, Trump’s advisers urged him not to contact Rudy Giuliani’s personal lawyer.