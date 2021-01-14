Trump released his video message, condemning the violence and not mentioning impeachment

The video was published in the official account of the President of the United States in the network “Twitter.”

On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted his video message, in which he did not mention the impeachment announced to him by the House of Representatives. The video message was released around 6 pm local time when the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi signed articles of impeachment approved by most lawmakers.

In his speech, Trump focused on the violence that occurred within the walls of the Capitol on January 6 and, ultimately, led to the fact that the House of Representatives impeached the president with the wording “for inciting violence.”

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. In our country… there is no place for violence and vandalism, “Trump said, adding that the people who trashed the Capitol last week are not his” true supporters.”

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for,” Trump said, without claiming responsibility for the actions that led to Wednesday’s riots.

“My true supporters disapprove of political violence. None of my true supporters can disrespect law enforcement agencies and our great American flag. None of my true supporters ever threatened… to his countrymen… If you do something like that, you’re not supporting our movement – you’re attacking it. You are attacking our country. We will not tolerate this,” – so Trump commented on the actions of people who broke into the Congress building with flags of the “Make America Great Again” movement.

Trump also claimed an “unprecedented attack” on free speech, referring to major social networks’ actions that blocked his personal accounts.