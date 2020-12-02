Trump raised $ 170 million in donations after the election

US President Donald Trump has collected $ 170 million in donations since Election Day, ABC News reported, citing its sources.

One way to raise money was emailing from the Trump headquarters with statements about alleged fraud in the election and offered to support the Election protection fund.

“My father was one hundred percent right when he said that voting by mail would create problems. We deserve a fair and open election,” ABC quoted one such letter signed by Trump’s son as saying.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, does not recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election on November 3, which is indicated by preliminary data and is challenging the results in the courts of several states.

The fundraising was announced on November 4. “We need your help to make sure that we have the resources to protect the results (of the election),” the headquarters wrote on Twitter.