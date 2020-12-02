Trump promised to veto the draft military budget

The President considers section 230 a gift for technology companies.

US President Donald Trump has promised to veto the draft military budget for the fiscal year 2021 if the document contains a section on Internet companies’ exemption.

“Section 230, a gift to tech companies – is a serious threat to national security and election integrity,” Trump said in a tweet. “If this dangerous and dishonest section is not completely removed from the military budget, I will unconditionally veto it when it comes to my desk.”

Section 230 of the communications ethics act protects technology companies from legal action for posting, deleting, or otherwise moderating user content.