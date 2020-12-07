Trump prepares “grand finale” for Biden’s inauguration

US President Donald Trump is preparing a grand finale for the day of Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration, writes Axios, citing sources.

So, it is claimed that the American leader “considers the grand finale created for television: the departure from the White House on (helicopter) Marine One and the last flight of Air Force One to Florida for a political rally against the inauguration of Joe Biden.”

According to the publication, the immediate announcement of participation in the 2024 elections will make Trump the “main critic” of Biden for four years. Leaving the White House will allow him to avoid meeting with the rally participants and meeting with Biden and his team.

The Trump team declined to comment on this data, saying that the head of state will announce his plans for January 20, when they are ready.