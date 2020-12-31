Trump plans to return to Washington from Florida on December 31

Earlier, the US president announced that he would be present in the capital on January 6, the day of approval in the US Congress of the results of the presidential elections held in November.

The current US President Donald Trump will return to Washington on Thursday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he went for Christmas. This is evidenced by the schedule of the American leader distributed by the White House press service.

“The President and First Lady will leave Florida and head to the White House tomorrow at 11: 00 am,” the document says.

Earlier, Trump announced on Twitter that he would be present in Washington on January 6, the day the results of the presidential election held in November were approved in the US Congress. The American leader then urged “not to miss” his return and promised to provide additional information on this matter later, but did not specify what exactly he means.

Also, he reported that on January 4, he would also go to the state of Georgia, where he will speak at a rally in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are participating in the second round of elections to the US Senate scheduled for January 5.

As noted by the newspaper the USA Today earlier, there were rumors that the president may not return to Florida’s capital, missing the inauguration of his rival Democrat Joseph Biden.