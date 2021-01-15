Free News

Trump plans to leave Washington on the morning of the inauguration

US President Donald Trump plans to leave Washington on the day of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in the morning of January 20, reports Reuters, citing a source familiar with the situation.

A week ago, Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. It was reported that Trump might leave Washington on January 19.

According to the source, Trump plans to organize a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where the planes used by the US president are based. The source added that Trump plans to travel to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida later.

Trump will become the fourth president in the history of the United States who will not attend the inauguration of his successor.

