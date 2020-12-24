Trump pardons 26 convicted felons, including two of his former aides

Paul Manafort and Roger Stone will be released after both were convicted in investigating Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

As the White House’s press service reported on Wednesday, December 23, President Trump issued a decree pardoning 26 persons convicted of various crimes and annulled or reduced the degree of sentence for three more people.

Among those pardoned by Donald trump were several Americans are known to him, who became Central figures in various high-profile investigations. Among them is 71 – year-old Paul Manafort, a former lobbyist and political consultant who ran trump’s campaign headquarters for a time before the 2016 presidential election. He was one of the defendants in the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the presidential election. The result of the US Department of Justice investigation under the leadership of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller in 2017 was that in 2018 Manafort was also charged with laundering tens of millions of dollars. By that time, he had voluntarily surrendered to the authorities. At the trial, Manafort was convicted of tax and other financial crimes, and later of conspiring against the United States and sentenced to nearly seven and a half years in prison, of which he served about two years. According to the White House press service, Paul Manafort “became one of the most prominent victims of perhaps the largest witch hunt in American history.”

Another pardoned person involved in high–profile trials is 68-year-old Roger stone Jr., who was previously considered a personal friend of Donald Trump and charged due to Special Prosecutor Mueller’s investigation. During the investigation, Stone was charged with seven counts, including witness manipulation and perjury, after which he was sentenced to forty months in prison. A White House press release called him a man “with multiple health problems” who was “treated very unfairly, “including” the potential political bias of a jury trial.”