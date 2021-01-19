Trump ordered to transfer Israel to the area of responsibility of the Central Command

Thus, the main Middle East command will pursue a military policy towards both Israel and Arab countries.

President Donald Trump has ordered the expansion of the area of responsibility of the main US military command in the Middle East to include Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported.

We are talking about the reorganization of the American defense structure, which has long been advocated by pro-Israel groups.

Citing unnamed US officials, the newspaper writes that the decision means that the US Central Command will pursue an American military policy towards both Israel and Arab countries.

It marks a departure from the long-standing structure of the US military command, introduced due to hostility between Israel and some of the Pentagon’s Arab allies, the publication says.

Trump ordered the changes recently, but they have not yet been officially announced, the publication reported.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Israel has long been in the area of responsibility of the US European Command.

This allowed American generals in the Middle East to interact with Arab countries without causing associations with Israel, which at that time was considered an enemy in the Arab world, the newspaper writes.