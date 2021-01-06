Free News

Trump ordered to send the National Guard to Washington

BY Steve Cowan
US President Donald Trump has ordered the National Guard to maintain order in Washington, his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Twitter.

“By order of President Trump is sent (to Washington) The National Guard and other federal law enforcement agencies,” McEnany wrote.

According to media reports, the National Guard of Washington has already been raised, and National Guard soldiers are also being sent from the neighboring state of Virginia.

