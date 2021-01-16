Trump ordered to cut government purchases from China

The purpose of the order is to reduce the vulnerability of electronic communication systems.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has ordered state agencies to minimize the purchase of Chinese goods and services. Thus, the US authorities expect to reduce the likelihood of electronic espionage, said the President’s National Security adviser Robert O’Brien.

O’Brien stressed that federal information systems are a target of China: “The United States should take all necessary actions to reduce the Chinese espionage activity directed against the federal government,” the adviser said.

O’Brien did not specify which products or services the United States would refuse to purchase.

Recall that until the end of the powers of Donald Trump remains less than a week. Analysts see O’Brien’s statement as one of the latest attempts to remind the Joe Biden administration of the need for a tough policy towards Beijing.