Trump on Monday presents the Medal of Freedom to Congressman Jim Jordan

A White House statement called Jordan “one of the most influential congressmen of his generation.”

On Monday, US President Donald Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman Jim Jordan, the press service of the White House reported.

Jordan was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 1994 and 8 years later to the state Senate. He has represented Ohio’s 4th Congressional District for the past 14 years. In 2007, Jordan became a member of the House Oversight Committee. As a member of this committee, he participated in some important investigations, including investigating the attack on the American embassy in Benghazi. Early last year, Jordan was named the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“His work has helped uncover malfeasance at the highest levels of the U.S. government,” the White House said in a statement. “He inspires freedom-loving Americans around the world and has established himself as one of the most influential congressmen of his generation.”

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award in the United States, awarded for outstanding contributions to national security, world peace, cultural or other important public or private endeavors.