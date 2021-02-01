Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Estonian MEP Jaak Madison nominated former US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The politician representing the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia explained that he nominated Trump because this is the first US president in the past 30 years, during whose service the country led by him did not start wars.

“In addition, under his leadership, a number of peace agreements were signed in the Middle East, which helped to ensure stability and peace in the region. We will see who will receive the Nobel Peace Prize,” Madison wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He noted that he is not the only one who is nominating Trump for the Nobel Prize. “But as we know, the more applicants, the higher the chances of success,” Madison said.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded annually in Oslo since 1901. According to the Nobel Foundation statute, candidates can be nominated by members of national parliaments and governments of different countries, members of international courts, university rectors, current and former members and advisers of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.