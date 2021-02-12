Trump made the accusation on the impeachment hearings

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted at an impeachment hearing.

The politician is charged with the article “Sedition.” The prosecution insists that on January 6, after Trump’s speech to protesters in Washington, a crowd went to the Capitol and stormed the building.

At the trial, the main prosecutor, a member of the House of Representatives Jamie Raskin, said that the former president may try to call for violence in the future if he is not impeached now.

Trump’s opponents laid out their arguments for two days on Wednesday and Thursday. The impeachment of Trump is proposed to be made retroactively to deprive him of the opportunity to run for the post of head of state in the future.

The defense will now have at least 16 hours, divided into at least two days, to speak out against impeachment, followed by questions from senators, possible questioning of witnesses, and a vote. It is not known exactly when the Senate will vote.

Earlier, the House of Representatives, where the Democrats hold the majority, impeached Trump. The Senate on the eve decided that the consideration of impeachment against the head of state, who has already left office, is in accordance with the Constitution.