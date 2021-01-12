Trump lost his sponsor: billionaire Sheldon Adelson has left the life

Sheldon Adelson, the founder of Las Vegas Sands, which owns casinos in Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore, has died at 87. With a fortune of $ 35 billion, he was considered one of the largest donors to the Republican Party in the United States.

According to Fox News, during the 2020 campaign, Adelson spent $ 430 million on supporting Republicans – more than anyone else.

Former US President George W. Bush, who also enjoyed financial support from Adelson, called the deceased businessman “an American patriot, a generous benefactor and a strong supporter of Israel.”

Sheldon Adelson was born in August 1933 in an immigrant neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. Despite the surname (which translates from German as “son of the nobility”), the family of the future tycoon was not rich. Adelson’s parents left for the United States from the Russian Empire.

In an interview, Sheldon Adelson recalled: “My mother’s family was from Ukraine. They left Ukraine and, on their way to the United States, stopped in Wales, where my mother was born. But all her life, she considered herself a native of Kyiv. My father came from Lithuania.”

Adelson didn’t get involved in casinos until he was 55, in 1989, when he and his partners bought the Sands Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for $ 128 million.