Trump left the White House

The current US President, Donald Trump, has left the White House. He did not wait for the inauguration of Joseph Biden, which will take place on Wednesday, January 20.

According to US media, Trump is heading to the state of Maryland, where he will host the last event as head of state. After that, he will go to Florida, where his residence is located.

On the last day of his presidency, Trump announced pardons for 73 people. Among them is his former adviser, Stephen Bannon.

As for Joe Biden, he spent the night before the inauguration at the presidential residence. The first people who come to America on a visit usually stay there.