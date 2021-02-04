Trump left the Screen Actors Guild of the United States

Former US President Donald Trump is leaving the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) of his own accord, Fox News reports.

At the disposal of the TV channel got a letter from Trump, sent to the president of the Guild of actress Gabrielle Carteris.

“I am writing to you today about the hearing of the so-called disciplinary committee aimed at depriving me of my membership in the union. What a difference!” Trump wrote.

Trump also said that he is “not familiar with the work” of Carteris, but is very proud of his work in such films as Home Alone 2, Zoolander, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and TV shows. According to the former president, the organization did little for its members and nothing for him. It was only engaged in “collecting contributions and promoting dangerous anti-American policies and ideas.”

“I don’t want to be associated with your union anymore. As such, this letter informs you of my immediate departure from SAG-AFTRA,” Trump concluded.

Earlier, the Screen Actors Guild of the United States ordered the start of a disciplinary hearing on possible violations of the Constitution of the association by Trump; the Guild Council overwhelmingly approved such a step. The Council acted based on allegations, including those related to the president’s role in the storming of the US Capitol, as well as his support for a disinformation campaign “that aims to discredit and ultimately endanger the safety of journalists.”

Trump has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild since 1989.