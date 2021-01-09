Trump Jr. supported his father after the ban on Twitter

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the current US President Donald Trump, commented on the blocking of his father’s Twitter account, saying that freedom of speech is “dead” and the world is laughing at America.

“The world is laughing at America, and Mao, Lenin, and Stalin are smiling. Are big tech companies capable of censoring the president? Freedom of speech is dead and controlled by powerful leftists,” he wrote on Twitter.

To the post, Trump Jr. attached a link to his own website in case he becomes the “next” whose account will be blocked.

Earlier, the social network Twitter froze Trump’s account permanently due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter also blocked access to Trump’s profiles for various periods of time this week.

The blockages were the appeals of the US President to the protesters, who on January 6 staged a pogrom in the US Congress building.