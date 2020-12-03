Trump is going to pardon several individuals before leaving the post of President

US President Donald Trump may pardon several individuals before his expected departure from the post of head of state, CNN reported, citing a source close to the White House.

The source also claimed that it would be normal for trump to pardon his family members and entourage in advance for any misdeeds that they might be charged with in the future.

Trump accuses Democrats of political harassment of him and his supporters.

Trump has previously pardoned several people who supported him or were part of his entourage. Criticism was sparked by the pardon of former trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to perjury to the FBI, but withdrew the confession. In the case, the judge tried to sentence Flynn despite the position of the Justice Department, which demanded that the charges be dropped.

A presidential pardon in the United States is not subject to appeal. Many presidents have used these powers to remove prosecution from convicts, including their political supporters.