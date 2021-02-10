Trump is dissatisfied with the work of a lawyer at the meeting of the Senate on impeachment

Former US President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with the opening speech of his lawyer Bruce Castor, which he delivered at a meeting of the Senate, where the issue of the constitutionality of the process was considered, CNN reports, citing sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Senate called the impeachment process against Trump constitutional. 56 senators, including six Republicans, voted for the constitutionality of impeaching the former president. However, 44 Republican senators, having voted against, made it clear that they intend to get Trump acquitted. To impeach the former president, you need 67 votes in the Senate. Trump is on trial on charges of inciting a riot by a crowd that trashed the US Capitol on January 6 after a rally by Trump, at which he called to prevent the approval of the election results.

According to the TV channel, “Trump almost screamed when Castor made incoherent arguments.” Given that the legal team was formed just over a week ago, everything went as expected, one of the sources told CNN.

In early February, Trump announced the appointment of two lawyers, Devin Sheen and Bruce Castor, to lead his legal team in the Senate impeachment trial. This happened after two lawyers – Deborah Barbier and Butch Bowers – left the group. Subsequently, the media reported that three more lawyers left Trump: Josh Howard, who recently joined the team, and Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris.