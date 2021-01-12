Trump is confident that Biden will not be able to remove the wall on the border with Mexico

US President Donald Trump is confident that the Joe Biden administration will not be able to remove the wall on the border with Mexico.

“We can’t let the next administration even think about taking it down. I don’t think that’s going to happen… No one will touch it,” Trump said, speaking at a section of the wall in Texas.

“In all the regions where we built the wall, illegal border crossings and drug smuggling have plummeted, absolutely plummeted,” Trump said. He gave examples of localities where statistics on illegal border crossings fell by 80-90%.

Building a wall on the border with Mexico was one of Trump’s main campaign promises.