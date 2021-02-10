Trump intends to take revenge on the Republicans who turned away from him

Former US President Donald Trump is likely to return to active political activity after the end of the impeachment proceedings in the US Senate, writes Politico, citing sources close to the former head of state.

At the same time, the situation with impeachment, in their opinion, is still developing in favor of the ex-president.

“A month has passed since the storming of the Capitol, and I would say that for the most part, the Republican Party is rallying around him again,” a former Republican campaign official told the publication.

The newspaper’s interlocutors claim that the impeachment process has already proved useful for Trump, allowing him to identify Republicans, disloyal to Trump and causing an adverse reaction to them from ordinary members of the party.

According to the publication sources, after the completion of the impeachment process, Trump, now out of the public field, will return to political activity and focus on “revenge” for the Republicans who turned away from him.

However, the publication notes that it is not yet evident what measures Trump can take against the party members who have turned away from him.