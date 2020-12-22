Trump insists on checking the signature on the ballot in the state of Georgia

The US President believes that this procedure is necessary for the victory of Republican senators from Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the second round of elections to the Senate of Congress.

The procedure for verifying Americans’ signatures on the ballot papers must be carried out by the authorities of the state of Georgia. This opinion was expressed on Monday by US President Donald Trump.

“Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and his Deputy Governor Geoffrey Duncan, along with Georgia Secretary [Brad Raffensperger], are particularly slow to verify the authenticity of signatures and do not allow [them] to be verified in Fulton County. What are these Republicans hiding in name only?” the head of state wrote on Twitter.

He believes that this procedure is necessary for the victory of Republican senators from Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the second round of elections to the Senate of the US Congress scheduled for January 5 in the state. Trump claims that “Loeffler and Perdue will not be able to win on January 5, unless these people allow the signature verification procedure.” “Hurry up, Brian Kemp,” the President added.