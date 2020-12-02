Trump hinted at a presidential nomination in 2024

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, hinted to supporters that he would run for the presidency in 2024 if he cannot remain in office after the elections of 2020.

“It’s been a great four years. We’re trying to do another four years. If not, we’ll see you in four years,” the newspaper quoted Trump as saying during his speech to members of the Republican National Committee.

Earlier, various media outlets reported Trump’s intention to run for the highest state post in 2024. The New York Times wrote that Trump might announce his candidacy for the 2024 election as soon as his opponent, Joe Biden, in 2020 is confirmed. The Daily Beast, citing its sources, reported that Trump had expressed the idea of holding an event related to the nomination during the week of the inauguration or on the same day.