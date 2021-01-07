Trump has promised an orderly transition of power

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, promised that on January 20 there would be an orderly transfer of power to the president-elect, Democrat Joe Biden, although Trump himself disagrees with the presidential results of elections held in the country.

Congress approved Biden’s election as president of the United States on Thursday amid riots in the Capitol and a curfew in Washington.

“Even though I completely disagree with the results of the election, and the facts speak in my favor; nevertheless, an orderly transfer of power will take place on January 20,” Trump was quoted on Twitter by his assistant Dan Scavino.

Trump, quoted by Scavino, added that “while this marks the end of the greatest first term in the history of the presidency, it is only the beginning of our struggle to make America great again.”