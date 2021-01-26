Trump has opened an office in Florida that will take care of his affairs as ex-president of the United States

According to Reuters, the office, in particular, will take over the function of sorting correspondence and will organize public speeches of the politician.

Donald Trump has opened an office in the US state of Florida that will deal with his activities as a former US president. This was reported by the Reuters news agency, citing a statement from the Republican headquarters.

According to widespread reports, the office of the former president will take over the function of sorting correspondence received in the name of Trump and organize his public speeches and make statements. The document states that the organization, headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, will “promote the agenda of the Trump administration in the interests of the United States” through propaganda and public activism.

On January 24, an adviser to the campaign staff of the former president, Jason Miller, told CNN that Trump had abandoned plans to create a new political party. According to him, the former American leader is pursuing the goal of “returning the Senate and the House of Representatives [of the US Congress] to the Republicans in 2022.” Following the results of the general elections held in November 2020, the US Democratic Party won a majority in both houses of Congress.

The Wall Street Journal and some other media outlets previously reported that Trump in recent days allegedly discussed with his associates the possibility of creating a new political party. Presumably, he wanted to call this association a Patriotic Party. Simultaneously, CNN emphasizes that Trump’s advisers did not seriously consider his plans to create a third political force. The newspaper Politico claimed that Trump told people in his entourage about his intention to run for president of the United States in 2024.