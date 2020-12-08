Trump: Giuliani feels good

President’s personal lawyer was hospitalized with coronavirus.

President Donald Trump assured that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, is doing well.

“Rudy is doing well,” Trump told reporters in the oval office. “No fever, he called me this morning. The first person I talked to this morning.”

The 76-year-old former New York City mayor was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, many members of the administration, including Trump himself, were ill. The coronavirus pandemic has already claimed more than 280,000 lives in the US.