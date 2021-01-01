Trump extends visa restrictions for three months

The issuance of some categories of immigration and work visas has been suspended.

President Donald Trump has extended a temporary ban on the issuance of some categories of immigration and work visas, thereby ensuring that the broad restrictions he imposed on legal immigration will remain in force when the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

In an executive order issued 20 days before the inauguration, Trump ordered a three-month extension of visa restrictions introduced in April and expanded in June.

At first, the ban applied to some potential immigrant categories and then affected several temporary employment programs.

Trump said the restrictions are necessary to prevent competition for jobs during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19 on the US labor market and public health remains a concern,” Trump wrote in a statement, mentioning the unemployment rate, pandemic-related restrictions on businesses, and the rising number of cases.

Trump’s order retains a temporary ban on the visa lottery.

Some temporary visas to work in the United States have also been suspended, including the H-1B program, which is popular in the technology sector, and H-2B visas for seasonal workers not employed in agriculture.

J-1 visas for governesses and other short-term employees, visas for spouses of H-1B and H-2B holders, and L corporate visas for transferring employees to the United States are temporarily not issued.