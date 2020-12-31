Trump extended the decree on sanctions against countries that refuse to take their citizens from the United States

The Memorandum shall be extended for an indefinite period.

Acting US President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended indefinitely the validity of a memorandum prescribing the introduction of visa sanctions against countries that refuse to return their citizens from the United States or delay this process in the face of a pandemic. The text of the document was distributed by the press service of the White House.

“This Memorandum will continue to operate as long as the President does not stop its operation” – the document says. The memorandum, signed on April 10, was originally supposed to remain in force only until December 31, 2020. At the same time, it was possible to extend it.

The decree provides that the Secretary of homeland security shall provide a list of countries “that do not accept or unreasonably delay accepting their citizens, nationals or residents of the United States during the ongoing pandemic” to the Secretary of State, after which he is obliged “to start execution of the plan on the introduction of visa sanctions.” Sanctions should cease to apply if the Secretary of Homeland Security notifies the Secretary of State that a foreign country has resumed receiving its citizens without creating “undue delays.”