Trump extended funding for the US government until December 28

US President Donald Trump signed a resolution on Tuesday to extend funding to the Federal government until December 28. This was announced on Twitter by Deputy Press Secretary of the White House, Judd Deere.

“US President Donald Trump signed a resolution <…> which provides for allocations for the 2021 fiscal year [started in the country on October 1] to Federal agencies until December 28, 2020,” the report says.

The previous resolution on financing the activities of state institutions expired on the night of December 22. If another resolution were not approved, the country would face a new suspension of the government. The last time this happened was on December 22, 2018, as civil servants then went on forced leave for a record 35 days.

The Senate of the US Congress, following the House of Representatives, approved on Monday evening the draft budget for the 2021 fiscal year and a package of measures to stimulate the country’s economy. Now the documents are expected to be signed by Donald Trump soon.