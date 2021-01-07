Trump discussed with advisers the possibility of self-pardon

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, discussed the possibility of pardoning himself before the end of his term on January 20, the New York Times newspaper writes, citing two informed sources.

According to the publication, Trump discussed the possibility of self-pardon with his advisers, starting from Election Day on November 3. Simultaneously, the president is becoming increasingly convinced that he will be the object of prosecution by his enemies after the end of his term, the article says.

It is noted that previously no US president has used the right to pardon himself, so this procedure’s legality has never been tested in the country’s judicial system. The opinions of legal experts on the legitimacy of such actions are divided.

Presidential pardons are valid only at the federal level. This means that Trump, in any case, will not be able to defend himself against possible charges related to the investigation around the Trump Organization in New York.

The question of the possible prosecution of Trump became even more urgent after the events of January 6, when supporters of the president broke into the Washington Capitol. Trump’s opponents accuse him of sedition, among other things.