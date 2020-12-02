Trump discussed the possibility of protecting his children from Biden in advance

US President Donald Trump has discussed with his advisers whether he can pardon his children, son-in-law, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in advance, the New York Times reported, citing informed sources.

According to the newspaper, the current President said that he was concerned that the Justice Department under the presidency of Joe Biden might try to punish Trump by targeting his three eldest children-Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, as well as Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner. The newspaper notes that Trump discussed a possible pardon for Giuliani’s lawyer with him last week. However, the lawyer on Monday denied this information.

The publication writes that such a “preemptive” pardon in the United States history was extremely rare, but it still had several precedents.

Lawyers disagree on whether the President can pardon himself.