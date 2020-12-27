Trump did not sign the bill on aid in connection with the pandemic

Earlier, the President called for increasing payments to Americans to 2 thousand dollars.

US President Donald Trump did not sign a critical bill on pandemic aid and government funding before Sunday, causing the deadline for additional unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions to expire.

Earlier this week, Trump sharply criticized the bill and made it clear that he still objects to it on Saturday.

On Saturday, he wrote on Twitter: “I just want our wonderful people to receive 2 thousand dollars, and not the meager 600 dollars laid down in the bill. We also need to remove the “feeder” of billions of dollars.”

The demand for higher payments was seen as a rebuke to members of his own Republican Party, which had resisted attempts by Democrats to negotiate higher payments.

According to the Labor Department, 14 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits.

President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to sign the bill.

“This refusal to take responsibility will have devastating consequences… This bill is crucial. It must be signed,” said Biden, who is spending the holidays in his home state of Delaware.

The Federal government faces a partial shutdown on Tuesday night if Trump doesn’t sign the bill. Congress plans to return to work on Monday, interrupting the traditional Christmas break, and may pass a bill to fund temporarily the government for a few days or weeks until a way out of the impasse is found.

Members of the House of Representatives also plan to vote Monday to override trump’s veto of a bill to Fund the country’s $ 740 billion defense programs. If that happens, the Senate could hold its vote as early as Tuesday. A two-thirds vote in each house is required to override the President’s veto.