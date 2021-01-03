Trump demanded that the Secretary of State of Georgia review the election results

The Washington Post published excerpts from a phone conversation that allegedly took place between Trump and the head of the Georgia electoral system.

US President Donald Trump demanded that the head of the electoral system of Georgia “find” enough votes to change the results of the elections in this state in his favor. This is evidenced by an audio recording of Saturday’s phone conversation, which was at the Washington Post’s disposal.

On Sunday, the publication published excerpts from an hour-long conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican.

The newspaper writes that throughout the conversation, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s statements, seeking to convince him that he was relying on debunked conspiracy theories about the election, the results of which were honestly and accurately calculated.

“The people of Georgia are outraged, the people of the country are outraged,” Trump said, according to excerpts from the conversation published on the newspaper’s website. – There’s no shame in saying that, you know, we did a recount.”

“Look, this is what I want. I just want to find 11780 votes, one more than we have. Because we won in this state,” Trump said, according to published materials, insisting that there was “no way” he could have lost in this state.

The White House declined to comment. Raffensperger’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Biden’s transition office has yet to comment.

Georgia is one of several key states where Trump lost the election on November 3, and where, according to his statements, fraud took place.