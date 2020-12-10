US President Donald Trump demanded that it be included in the Texas lawsuit to review the election. This is stated in the petition submitted to the Supreme Court by the lawyers of the American leader.

Trump is asking to be included in the lawsuit as a private person-a presidential candidate.

“Officials in each of the respondent states changed or failed to comply with state laws during the 2020 election,” the current head of state said in a statement.

Earlier, Texas authorities demanded that the results of presidential elections in four “swing states” that helped Democrat Joe Biden win be declared invalid. In the lawsuit, Texas attorney General Ken Paxton claims that voting in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan was held in violation of the Constitution because the authorities there illegally changed electoral laws under the coronavirus pandemic’s pretext.

Seventeen US states where Republicans are in power have sent a document to the Supreme Court supporting the claim to review the vote. Among them: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Oklahoma, and West Virginia. As stated in the text of the appeal on the US Supreme Court website, these states did not join the lawsuit but only expressed their opinion in support of the plaintiff.