Trump delivered a farewell address

Donald Trump made a farewell address as president, excerpts from Trump’s speech were distributed by the White House.

As head of state, he said, he reaffirmed “the sacred idea that the authorities are accountable to the people in America.”

“We did what we came to do, and much more,” he said.

He stressed that he became “the first president in decades who did not start any new wars.”

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves, a loss of confidence in our national greatness,” the speech says.

“America is not a modest country of indecisive people who need to be hidden and protected from those with whom we disagree,” Trump added.

He assured that he prays for the success of the new administration of Joe Biden in ensuring the security and prosperity of America.

“Now, as I prepare to hand over power to the new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know. That the movement we have started is just the beginning,” the text says.

He also condemned the storming of the Capitol in early January.