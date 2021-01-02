Trump criticized the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in some states

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, said that some American states are prolonged to vaccinate against coronavirus.

“Some states are very slow to vaccinate recipients, despite the successful and very large-scale distribution of vaccines by the federal government. They will do it!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus by Pfizer and BioNTech started in the United States on December 14. Later, the Moderna vaccine was also approved for use.