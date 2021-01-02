Trump confirmed that he would speak in January 6 Georgia in support of Senate candidates

However, earlier the US president called the upcoming vote “illegal and invalid.”

US President Donald Trump has called for a vote for his fellow party members David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are re-elected on January 5 in Georgia to the Senate of Congress. However, on Friday, he called the upcoming vote “illegal and invalid.”

“I will be in Georgia on January 4 at 21: 00 for a rally [in support of] David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Be ready to vote on Tuesday,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

In Georgia, the second round of elections to the Senate is scheduled for January 5, which depends on the balance of power in the US Congress’s upper house. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock contest the Republican seats of Purdue and Loeffler.

According to the Fox News channel, the Republican Party, after the November 3 general election in the country, bringing its representation in the Senate (100 seats overall) to 50 seats against 48 for the Democrats. However, with the election of Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States, the Democrats have an advantage. According to American law, the Vice President heads the Senate and can vote if lawmakers’ positions are equally divided when considering a particular issue.