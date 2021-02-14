Trump commented on the failed impeachment in the Senate

Former US President Donald Trump, who the Senate acquitted on charges of sedition, called the failed impeachment process a “witch hunt” and promised to “continue the path to America’s greatness.”

On Saturday, the upper house of the US Congress did not get the necessary two-thirds of the votes (at least 67 out of 100 senators) to impeach the former head of state.

“This is another stage of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. No president has ever had to go through this,” Trump said in a written statement, as cited by NBC.

The former US president promised to “share a lot” in the coming months. “And I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve the greatness of America for all of our people,” he added.

Trump noted that there is “a lot of work ahead” and promised to present the concept of “a bright, brilliant, unlimited future for America.” He did not specify his plans and did not say whether he would run for president again.