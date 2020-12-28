Trump called the date of return to Washington

US President Donald Trump said that he would be in Washington on the day of congressional approval of the election results on January 6.

He urged his fellow citizens not to miss this event. Now the head of state is at his estate in Florida, where he has already met Christmas and plans to celebrate the New Year.

Before he visits Washington, Trump plans to visit Georgia to speak at a rally in support of Republican senators.

Earlier, there were rumors in the media that Trump will not return to Washington and miss the inauguration of Joe Biden.